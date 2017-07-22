Auditions to fill mermaid and pirate roles in Peter Pan

Derby Theatre are looking for young people aged 9-16 to be in their big family-friendly production for the festive

season, Peter Pan.

On Sunday, July 30, group auditions will be held for young people who are interested in appearing in the production, which will run at Derby

Theatre from December 2 to January 6.

Auditions will be held in groups of 20, with time slots at 10am, 11.15am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Each session will last for one hour. Young people will take part in a range of drama exercises and games and be asked to sing in a group. Auditionees should wear comfortable clothes and footwear and bring along a bottle of water for refreshment. Previous experience in performing is not essential.

The show’s producers are looking for three teams of six young actors, aged between 9 and 16, to play a range of roles including pirates

and mermaids. Each team will perform on different dates during the run.

Following the auditions, those successfully selected will be asked to work for a full weekend with director, Sarah

Brigham. The main rehearsals, with the professional company of adult actors, will then begin on Monday, November 6, and each team of young actors will be required to rehearse twice a week during the whole rehearsal period. Additional rehearsals may take place as the production nears to opening.

Sarah Brigham (artistic director, Derby Theatre and director of Peter Pan) said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to gain audition experience and to perform alongside a professional company of actors.

“Peter Pan is going to be a big, bold and magical production for the whole family to enjoy and I am looking forward immensely to a young company of local actors being an integral part of our Christmas show once again this year. So, if you are enthusiastic, a great team player and eager to perform and

showcase your talent, then we look forward to hopefully seeing you at the auditions.”

How to book an audition slot

Parents and guardians: simply call the box office on 01332 593939, ask to book a place for your preferred time slot and register the details of your son/daughter/young person. Once you have booked a slot you will be emailed with more information.