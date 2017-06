Derby-born operatic pop crossover tenor Thomas Spencer will be singing with Chapel Ladies Choir at Chapel en le Frith town hall on July 10.

Thomas is on a choirs tour to coincide with the release of his album The Journey.

The album was recorded in Los Angeles, where Thomas worked with Hanz Zimmer’s (Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Inception) studio team. He’s also contributed to such soundtracks as The Life Of Pi, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Kung Fu Panda.