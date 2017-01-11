Review: Swan Lake at Sheffield Lyceum

A touring production by the Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet of this popular work is a welcome addition to the cultural life of the north.

The Hungarian Sinfonietta Orchestra, conducted by Vadim Perevoznikov, perform Tchaikovsky’s melancholy score with feeling and clarity.

The story of Prince Siegfried and his love for a young woman who has been transformed into a swan has its roots in Russian folklore, but its appeal is universal.

The sets are opulent; and a sense of mystery evoked by the use of smoke-effects for mist on the lake.

Natalya Romanova is captivating as both Odette, the object of the prince’s love, and her double, Odille, who is manipulated by Rothbart, an evil magician. The Jester, performed with winning grace by Mikhail Bogomazov, brings a touch of lightness to the proceedings.

In the final act the corps de ballet perform the dance of the swan maidens with great delicacy as the haunting music takes on a note of resignation.

Swan Lake is on at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, January 14.

Photo by: KristynaKashvili