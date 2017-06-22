Room on the Broom flies into Chesterfield

Families are invited to join the witch and her cat on a mission to defeat the dragon in a magical, musical adaptation of Room on the Broom.

On June 28 and 29 Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre stages the show based on the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

This hour-long production starts at 1.30pm and 4.30pm on the Friday and 10.30am and 1.30pm on the Saturday and has no intervial.

The show is suitable for viewers aged three years upwards.

Tickets £14. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk