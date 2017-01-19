Sooty’s set to get busy at the Pomegranate

Kids TV favourite Sooty is back on tour late this year and will be bringing his new fun-packed show to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on May 27.

Sooty - plus his friends Sweep and Soo - has been a fixture on our TV screens now for over half a century, first with human helper Harry Corbett, then with his son Matthew, and now with kids’ TV favourite Richard Cadell.

Direct from CITV, and a meeting in Las Vegas with legendary magician David Copperfield, Sooty, Sweep and Soo head to town accompanied by Richard Cadell and special guest stars Butch and Ramsbottom.

Mr Slater has put Richard in charge of running the show but nothing is going to plan! Sooty’s magic tricks turn very messy and Sweep’s escapology act has him all tied up. Maybe Soo and her tap dancing will save the day?

Expect magic, music and mayhem, with buckets full of audience participation.

The Sooty Show is an unmissable treat for the whole family! There will also be a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show. Join us for this sparkling new production, but definitely don’t expect Sooty to be on his best behaviour…!

Of the brand new show, Richard Cadell said: “Sooty can’t wait to be back on tour! Not only will his fans be able to enjoy lots of laughs and fun with the nation’s favourite bear, Sooty and I will also be joined in action by his companions Sweep and Soo as the gang try to stage a talent show.

“Sooty’s got a new high-powered water pistol for this special occasion – bring your raincoats!”

The shows at the Pomegranate Theatre, get under way at 11am and 2.30pm.

Call the box office on 01246 345 222.