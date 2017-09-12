Vienna Festival Ballet Company returns with fairy tale show

Classical ballet takes centre stage soon when the highly acclaimed Vienna Festival Ballet Company returns to Derbyshire with their original production of the timeless fairy tale Sleeping Beauty.

This breathtaking ballet, which will be performed on October 3 at the Polmegranate Theatre. Chesterfield, is set in the magical world of a fairy kingdom where the King and Queen are celebrating the birth of their daughter, Princess Aurora. The lilac fairy and her attendants have been invited to the christening but the wicked fairy, Carabosse has been forgotten. Angered by this, Carabosse casts a spell on Aurora that on her 16th birthday she will prick her finger and die. The lilac fairy changes the spell so that Aurora will not die but will fall asleep for 100 years until a handsome prince will awaken her with a kiss.

With a musical score by Tchaikovsky, this ballet is sure to enthrall audiences of all ages.

Vienna Festival Ballet Company was founded by celebrated Austrian dancer Peter Mallek in 1980. The company is renowned for its commitment to bringing the greatest classical ballets to the widest possible audience.

Their productions, which include lavish handmade costumes, have all the elegance and extravagance associated with the best of ballet.