Hollie Webb: ‘I imagined I was at training’

Olympic champion Hollie Webb has revealed what was going through her mind when she hit the gold medal winning shot in a dramatic women’s hockey final.

Webb, a former Belper Hockey Club player, steadied her nerves to slot home the decisive goal to give Team GB a 2-0 shoot-out win over the Netherlands.

INSPIRED by the Olympic Games.

Webb and her Great Britain team-mates faced a tough task against the defending champions but came through it to claim a first gold for women’s hockey.

Webb said: “We had done our homework the same as Maddie (Hinch, goalkeeper) and our goalkeepers had given us advice.

“I had a plan what I was going to do. I was thinking I was at Bisham Abbey on the training pitch with no one else around.

“From it going in there was nothing in my head. I can’t tell you what went on from there.”

The Dutch were going for a third straight Olympic title but GB had a 100 per cent record going in to the final which they protected in Friday night’s final.

One of the squad’s goals was to inspire a generation of hockey players and Webb, an Economics Graduate from University of Sheffield, reflected on doing just that.

She added: “The best thing isn’t this medal, the best thing is going to be inspiring people back home to pick up a stick.”

